Ann Mazzone, a participant in this year’s Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK walk, has faced an extraordinary journey. Diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 38 while raising her 2 and 3-year-old children (now 3 and 4), Ann had no family history or genetic predisposition for breast cancer.

Over the past year, she courageously endured chemotherapy, radiation, and a bilateral mastectomy, with plans for reconstruction surgery in November. She’s a passionate advocate for early detection and emphasizes the significance of self-exams, especially as breast cancer diagnoses in younger women become more prevalent. Recognizing the unique support needs of younger women facing cancer, Ann is a beacon of hope and awareness in the fight against breast cancer.

