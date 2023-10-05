Jennifer Harrison has been participating in the Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk for over six years

Jennifer Harrison has been participating in the Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk for over six years, dedicating her efforts to her aunts, Roslyn and Sally, and her stepmother, Tracie.

However, this year, her motivation took a personal turn. In January 2022, Jennifer, driven by her family history and determination, got tested for the BCRA2 gene mutation. She carried an inherited genetic mutation, increasing her chances of a breast cancer diagnosis. She began biannual screenings, including mammograms and MRI scans.

In July 2023, a biopsy revealed she had invasive ductal carcinoma, but Jennifer’s early detection efforts meant her tumor was small. Jennifer underwent a bilateral mastectomy that removed all the cancer, spared her lymph nodes, and avoided the need for chemotherapy or radiation. She is an advocate for annual discussions with doctors about family history and health concerns, as this component was crucial in catching cancer early. Her story is a testament of resilience, determination, and the power of early detection in the battle against breast cancer. Jennifer is team captain of BFF Breast Friends Forever, and they are strongly committed to the fight against breast.

