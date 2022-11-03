How to spot a potential Jay: A field guide from the University of St. Joseph

At the University of Saint Joseph, our mascot is the Blue Jay and the students who thrive here are referred to as Jays. And like their namesake, Jays are easy to spot and hard to forget. These students are marked by passion, compassion, and self-worth. If spotted, they should be directed to the type of rigorous academic environment that sets them up for success from day one.

The five key features that identify Jays include:

1. Jays share a sense of purpose but have individual goals.

While these students are similar when it comes to drive and potential, they have a variety of interests, which we accommodate with 25+ undergraduate and 30+ grad majors.

2. Jays don’t always have the last word, but they’re usually the first to speak up.

Not only are they naturally curious and likely to ask questions, but they also have a keen sense of social responsibility and are active in the community.

3. Jays want more from their education, and themselves.

These students are driven and will look for both guidance and challenges from those they are learning from.

4. Jays stand out, even when they’re blending in.

Even amongst other high-achieving students, Jays find ways to distinguish themselves and tend to advance rapidly.

5. Jays instinctively know where they are going, and that’s to the top.

They tend to know what they want to do in life, especially professionally, and are driven to make it happen.

If you think you’ve seen a Jay in the wild and want to see them thrive, visit USJ.EDU to learn more.