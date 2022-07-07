How to Support Someone You Love Who has an Eating Disorder

How to Support Someone You Love Who has an Eating Disorder

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Walden Behavioral and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Walden Behavioral, visit waldeneatingdisorders.com

Just like any medical or psychiatric condition, the importance of family involvement in recovery from an eating disorder cannot be understated. The best way to support someone with an eating disorder is by remaining loving, hopeful and curious.

It is easy to become frustrated with what can often be a lengthy treatment process, multiple lapses, and broken promises.

A way to meet unmet needs

Please know that your loved one, as we all do, was simply searching for a way to feel better – to have their unmet needs met. Eating disorders, like all addictions, promise to be all those things and more. And they might work for a while until they don’t.

We have to assume that our loved ones are doing the best they can, and even though they may not have created all of the challenges that life brings them, they are responsible for resolving them.

Family-Based Treatment for eating disorders works

Eating disorders affect the whole family system and certainly require the support of the family with firm limits in order to ensure a full recovery. Family-Based Treatment (FBT) is the most successful evidenced-based treatment for adolescents with eating disorders and has also begun to be used and researched in treating young adults as well. FBT empowers the family to take back control over their household, especially meals.

How to show your support

There are many ways to show support for a loved one who is struggling with an eating disorder, including:

Join them in therapy sessions

Ask questions

Tell them you love them and you can see they are trying

Be honest (respectfully) about the ways you have seen their eating disorder affect them and your relationship

Be willing to learn about weight stigma and your own relationship with your body

Improve your own awareness about comments you may make about your own or others’ bodies, comments/judgments about food, labeling food as “healthy” or “unhealthy,” diet talk, and comparisons

A small shift can go a long way. For instance, instead of greeting loved ones, coworkers, friends and acquaintances by saying, “You look so great!” Instead try, “It’s so great to see you!”

For more ideas on how to show your support as well as things to say and not say, we asked some of our amazing clients for their input. You can read that post here.

Walden is here to help!

We know finding care can be tough. Walden is here for you. If you are concerned that you, or a loved one, may have an eating disorder, please reach out by completing the form on this page or email us at intake_coordinators@waldenbehavioralcare.com.