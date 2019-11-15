ATP Finals: Nadal edges Tsitsipas, but will he face Federer?

Rafael Nadal edged Stefanos Tsitsipas in a three-set thriller to ensure a winning record at the ATP Finals and is assured of finishing the season as the world No. 1.
But the Spaniard must still wait to find out if he has done enough to set up a semifinal showdown against Roger Federer, who cruised past Novak Djokovic on Thursday evening to end the Serb's chances of overtaking Nadal atop the rankings in 2019.
Such is life in a round-robin tournament, the only one on the ATP calendar this year.
Nadal's gripping 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 7-5 win in two hours, 52 minutes at the O2 Arena in London against the already qualified Tsitsipas gave him a 2-1 record in Group Andre Agassi. A day after Federer's serving masterclass, Nadal himself didn't face a break point, was sublime at the net and delivered his usual highlight-reel blows from the baseline to down the young Greek phenom.
However, if defending champion Alexander Zverev defeats US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev in Friday's nightcap, Nadal exits.
Tsitsipas, Nadal and Zverev would all sport identical 2-1 records and with the first criteria to settle a three-way tie being percentage of sets won, the two "Next Gen" stars pip the 33-year-old veteran.
Should, however, Medvedev topple Zverev -- and the Russian won in straight sets in the Shanghai final just last month -- Nadal books his spot in the semifinals here for the first time since 2015.
Zverev the favorite?
Zverev might still be the favorite against Medvedev, given he leads their head-to-heads overall 4-1 and Friday afternoon's result ended the 23-year-old's hopes of progressing.
It's a so-called dead rubber for Medvedev -- although a win guarantees him an extra $215,000 -- and he might still be deflated from his agonizing loss to Nadal on Wednesday.
Medvedev held a 5-1 lead with a match point but couldn't finish the job two months after the pair's similarly gripping encounter in the US Open final.
Nadal's win that September day lifted his grand slam tally to 19 -- one behind men's leader Federer -- but he is incredibly still seeking a first title at the ATP Finals.
Ending the drought seemed unlikely a week ago, since he was a question mark to even play due to an abdominal injury. Further, Zverev crushed Nadal on Monday.
But the rally against Medvedev turned his fortunes around, even if Nadal admitted he could play plenty better.
Even if he doesn't progress, Nadal figures to leave London with "good feelings" -- a term he often employs -- ahead of competing in the revamped Davis Cup next week at home in Spain.
Dominic Thiem won Group Bjorn Borg on Tuesday and said Thursday after his loss to Matteo Berrettini that he was thinking ahead to the semifinals. He didn't want to linger against the Italian.
Tsitsipas found himself in a similar position but desperately seemed intent to down Nadal for the first time on a hard court.
There were no break points in the first set, although Nadal did have half chances.
Uncharacteristic errors
Errors from Nadal arose at costly times in the tiebreak, at 2-2, 2-3 and 4-4. Overall, he struck 15 unforced errors in the first set, an unusually high number for him.
Nadal, though, was serving and protecting his service games well. Encouraging, since the abdominal injury had particularly affected that part of his game.
His trademark grit and desire didn't desert him in the second set and Nadal broke for 5-4 after Tsitsipas had saved three break points in the previous two service games.
A good serve from Nadal sealed the second and he punched the air in delight.
The momentum and most of the crowd behind him, Nadal let his opponent off the hook to start the third, the unforced errors returning when he led 0-15 and 15-30.
And Nadal knew it, based on the disappointing look on his face.
Two break points vanished at 2-2, with clutch play from Tsitsipas, and he produced a pinpoint serve to save another at 3-3.
Nadal didn't go away and finally got his reward at 5-5 in a game that saw him deliver a stunning forehand down the line. To break, he forced Tsitsipas into a volley miscue before another hold of serve.
Tsitsipas will somehow have to recover, both mentally and physically, when he faces Federer or Thiem.
Nadal was soon presented with his year-end No. 1 trophy on court and hopes to be back Saturday.
