Australia beat Georgia 27-8 in an error-strewn affair to go top of Pool D at the Rugby World Cup
In a wet and windy Shizuoka, both teams struggled with handling the ball and finding solid footing.
And in the 14th minute, Australia's Kurtley Beale suffered as a result of the conditions, getting an elbow to the head from a Georgian player who had slipped. He was withdrawn for a head injury assessment and did not return.
Despite the conditions, the Wallabies dominated the play, forcing Georgia to make 76 tackles in the opening 17 minutes.
Australia eventually made its pressure count as a quick snipe from scrum-half Nic White broke the deadlock with his third try for the Wallabies.
Georgia finally got on the board with a Soso Matiashvili penalty and soon had a man advantage as Australia's no. 8 Isi Naisaraniwas was shown a yellow card for a high tackle.
However, a Matt Toomua penalty once again extended Australia's lead to seven on the stroke of half-time.
There were more concerns over a head injury as Georgia scrum-half Gela Aprasidze was stretchered off after clashing heads with his teammate.
In a messy game, with knock-ons and drops aplenty, it took Australia 20 minutes after half-time to further extend its lead, as a slaloming run from Marika Koroibete resulted in the Wallabies' second try.
Georgia didn't go easily, though, as Sandro Todua scored after a quick break, but Jack Dempsey hit back for Australia, touching down from a rolling maul before Will Genia wrapped the result up.
The result means Australia goes top of Pool D. Wales must beat Uruguay on Sunday to ensure it finishes top.
Defeat for Georgia means it finishes fourth in Pool D and miss out automatic qualification for the 2023 edition of the tournament.
