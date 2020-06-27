If you were to compare the world in Liverpool's two most recent English title wins, in 1990 and 2020, it is almost unrecognizable.
Michael Jordan was without an NBA title to his name. Lionel Messi was only two years old. There was even no internet.
On Thursday, Liverpool was crowned champion of English football for the first time since 1990.
READ: How Jurgen Klopp turned Liverpool into title winners
The club managed to end its 30-year wait thanks to Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London.
CNN Sport anchor Alex Thomas goes back in time to see what it was like when Liverpool won the title in 1990.
Watch the video at the top of the article to find out more!
