Baylor University wins first of the men's Final Four games By Alaa Elassar, CNN Posted 16 min ago Baylor University will play for the NCAA men's basketball title after it beat the University of Houston on Saturday 78-59. Baylor will face the winner of the Gonzaga-UCLA game.
