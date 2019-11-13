Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has been suspended for one match and fined £50,000 ($64,000) for a "racist" tweet about teammate Benjamin Mendy.
The English Football Association (FA) has also instructed the Portuguese international to complete face-to-face education after he admitted his post was insulting and improper and brought the game into disrepute.
In September, Silva posted a photo believed to be of City teammate Benjamin Mendy as a child, with the caption: "Guess who?" and an image of the mascot for Spanish chocolate brand Conguitos.
More to follow...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.