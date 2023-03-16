Currently, the UConn Huskies (25-8) are listed with the eighth-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +1600 on the moneyline.

The Huskies play the Iona Gaels, starting at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, March 17 in the First Round. UConn enters this matchup as a 9.5-point favorite. The over/under comes in at 141.5.

UConn NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +1600 8th Bet $100 to win $1600 Pre-Tournament +1600 7th Bet $100 to win $1600 Pre-New Year +1100 2nd Bet $100 to win $1100 Preseason +8000 28th Bet $100 to win $8000

UConn Team Stats

UConn averages 78.5 points per game (32nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.0 per outing (41st in college basketball). It has a +443 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 13.5 points per game.

UConn is 23-6 when playing as favorites, and has a single win (1-1) in games it has been listed as underdogs.

In one-possession games, the Huskies are 0-1. They also are winless in games decided by two possessions or less (0-1).

While UConn has been victorious in just one game when favored by three or fewer points (1-1), it is 22-5 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

UConn Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 6-6 | Q2 Record: 6-1 | Q3 Record: 6-1 | Q4 Record: 7-0

6-6 | 6-1 | 6-1 | 7-0 UConn has six wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

UConn has six wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best UConn Players

Adama Sanogo leads the Huskies in scoring (16.8 points per game) and rebounding (7.3 rebounds per game).

The team is led in assists by Tristen Newton's 4.6 per game.

The Huskies are led by Jordan Hawkins from long distance. He knocks down 2.8 shots from deep per game.

UConn's blocks leader is Donovan Clingan, who collects 1.8 per game. Newton leads the team by averaging 1.2 steals a contest.

