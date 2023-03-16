Currently, the UConn Huskies (25-8) are listed with the eighth-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +1600 on the moneyline.

The Huskies play the Iona Gaels, starting at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, March 17 in the First Round. UConn enters this matchup as a 9.5-point favorite. The over/under comes in at 141.5.

UConn NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout
Current +1600 8th Bet $100 to win $1600
Pre-Tournament +1600 7th Bet $100 to win $1600
Pre-New Year +1100 2nd Bet $100 to win $1100
Preseason +8000 28th Bet $100 to win $8000

UConn Team Stats

  • UConn averages 78.5 points per game (32nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.0 per outing (41st in college basketball). It has a +443 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 13.5 points per game.
  • UConn is 23-6 when playing as favorites, and has a single win (1-1) in games it has been listed as underdogs.
  • In one-possession games, the Huskies are 0-1. They also are winless in games decided by two possessions or less (0-1).
  • While UConn has been victorious in just one game when favored by three or fewer points (1-1), it is 22-5 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

UConn Quadrant Records

  • Q1 Record: 6-6 | Q2 Record: 6-1 | Q3 Record: 6-1 | Q4 Record: 7-0
  • UConn has six wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.
  • UConn has six wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best UConn Players

  • Adama Sanogo leads the Huskies in scoring (16.8 points per game) and rebounding (7.3 rebounds per game).
  • The team is led in assists by Tristen Newton's 4.6 per game.
  • The Huskies are led by Jordan Hawkins from long distance. He knocks down 2.8 shots from deep per game.
  • UConn's blocks leader is Donovan Clingan, who collects 1.8 per game. Newton leads the team by averaging 1.2 steals a contest.

