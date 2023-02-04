Saturday's game between the UConn Huskies (17-6, 6-6 Big East) and the Georgetown Hoyas (6-17, 1-11 Big East) at Capital One Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-66, with the heavily favored Huskies securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on February 4.

According to our computer prediction, UConn is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 13.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 146.5 over/under.

UConn vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Line: UConn -13.5

UConn -13.5 Point Total: 146.5

UConn vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 81, Georgetown 66

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Georgetown

Pick ATS: UConn (-13.5)



Pick OU: Over (146.5)



UConn is 11-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Georgetown's 9-11-0 ATS record. The Huskies have hit the over in 14 games, while Hoyas games have gone over 12 times. The two teams combine to score 151.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests, while Georgetown has gone 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +343 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.8 points per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 64.9 per outing (55th in college basketball).

The 35.9 rebounds per game UConn averages rank 27th in the nation, and are 8.6 more than the 27.3 its opponents collect per outing.

UConn connects on 8.9 three-pointers per game (37th in college basketball), 4.4 more than its opponents (4.5).

The Huskies rank 13th in college basketball by averaging 101.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 24th in college basketball, allowing 82.7 points per 100 possessions.

UConn has committed 1.7 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12 (169th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.7 (77th in college basketball).

