Fairfield vs. Iona Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game at Hynes Athletic Center has the Fairfield Stags (13-9) taking on the Iona Lady Gaels (17-5) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 64-54 victory for heavily favored Fairfield.
The Stags came out on top in their last matchup 62-49 against Rider on Saturday.
Fairfield vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
Fairfield vs. Iona Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fairfield 64, Iona 54
Fairfield Schedule Analysis
- The Stags' signature victory of the season came against the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team (No. 40), according to our computer rankings. The Stags registered the 90-83 road win on December 7.
- Fairfield has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (nine).
Fairfield 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-75 on the road over Fordham (No. 77) on November 30
- 52-50 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on January 7
- 62-56 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on December 29
- 54-53 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on January 26
- 49-43 at home over Iona (No. 275) on December 19
Fairfield Performance Insights
- The Stags' +24 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.7 points per game (264th in college basketball) while allowing 59.6 per outing (62nd in college basketball).
- In MAAC action, Fairfield has averaged 4.4 fewer points (56.3) than overall (60.7) in 2022-23.
- The Stags are putting up fewer points at home (58.3 per game) than on the road (62.8).
- At home Fairfield is giving up 56.6 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than it is away (62.2).
- In their previous 10 games, the Stags are putting up 54.5 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than their season average (60.7).
