Thursday's game at Hynes Athletic Center has the Fairfield Stags (13-9) taking on the Iona Lady Gaels (17-5) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 64-54 victory for heavily favored Fairfield.

The Stags came out on top in their last matchup 62-49 against Rider on Saturday.

Fairfield vs. Iona Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Fairfield vs. Iona Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Fairfield 64, Iona 54

Fairfield Schedule Analysis

  • The Stags' signature victory of the season came against the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team (No. 40), according to our computer rankings. The Stags registered the 90-83 road win on December 7.
  • Fairfield has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (nine).

Fairfield 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 82-75 on the road over Fordham (No. 77) on November 30
  • 52-50 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on January 7
  • 62-56 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on December 29
  • 54-53 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on January 26
  • 49-43 at home over Iona (No. 275) on December 19

Fairfield Performance Insights

  • The Stags' +24 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.7 points per game (264th in college basketball) while allowing 59.6 per outing (62nd in college basketball).
  • In MAAC action, Fairfield has averaged 4.4 fewer points (56.3) than overall (60.7) in 2022-23.
  • The Stags are putting up fewer points at home (58.3 per game) than on the road (62.8).
  • At home Fairfield is giving up 56.6 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than it is away (62.2).
  • In their previous 10 games, the Stags are putting up 54.5 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than their season average (60.7).

