Thursday's game at Hynes Athletic Center has the Fairfield Stags (13-9) taking on the Iona Lady Gaels (17-5) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 64-54 victory for heavily favored Fairfield.

The Stags came out on top in their last matchup 62-49 against Rider on Saturday.

Fairfield vs. Iona Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Fairfield vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairfield 64, Iona 54

Fairfield Schedule Analysis

The Stags' signature victory of the season came against the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team (No. 40), according to our computer rankings. The Stags registered the 90-83 road win on December 7.

Fairfield has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (nine).

Fairfield 2022-23 Best Wins

82-75 on the road over Fordham (No. 77) on November 30

52-50 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on January 7

62-56 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on December 29

54-53 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on January 26

49-43 at home over Iona (No. 275) on December 19

Fairfield Performance Insights