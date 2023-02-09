Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis (PA) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-11) and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-17) clashing at William H. Pitt Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 61-60 victory for Sacred Heart according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Pioneers head into this game following a 79-64 loss to Cent. Conn. St. on Saturday.
Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut
Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sacred Heart 61, Saint Francis (PA) 60
Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on December 11, the Pioneers took down the Fairfield Stags (No. 99 in our computer rankings) by a score of 69-58.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Sacred Heart is 7-10 (.412%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.
Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-62 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 231) on January 21
- 76-60 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 236) on January 14
- 65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 251) on February 2
- 70-58 on the road over LIU (No. 309) on January 26
- 63-53 at home over LIU (No. 309) on January 6
Sacred Heart Performance Insights
- The Pioneers average 62.1 points per game (239th in college basketball) while allowing 59.9 per contest (71st in college basketball). They have a +48 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.2 points per game.
- Sacred Heart's offense has been more productive in NEC games this year, scoring 68.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 62.1 PPG.
- The Pioneers average 63.9 points per game in home games, compared to 62.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.
- Defensively Sacred Heart has been worse at home this season, allowing 60.2 points per game, compared to 59.1 when playing on the road.
- The Pioneers' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 68.2 points per contest compared to the 62.1 they've averaged this year.
