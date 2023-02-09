Thursday's game features the Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-11) and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-17) clashing at William H. Pitt Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 61-60 victory for Sacred Heart according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Pioneers head into this game following a 79-64 loss to Cent. Conn. St. on Saturday.

Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut

Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacred Heart 61, Saint Francis (PA) 60

Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on December 11, the Pioneers took down the Fairfield Stags (No. 99 in our computer rankings) by a score of 69-58.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Sacred Heart is 7-10 (.412%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.

Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins

71-62 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 231) on January 21

76-60 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 236) on January 14

65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 251) on February 2

70-58 on the road over LIU (No. 309) on January 26

63-53 at home over LIU (No. 309) on January 6

Sacred Heart Performance Insights