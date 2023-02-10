Friday's game features the Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-7, 8-5 MAAC) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (13-9, 8-5 MAAC) squaring off at Gallagher Center (on February 10) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-65 victory for Quinnipiac, who is slightly favored based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Quinnipiac vs. Niagara Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, February 10, 2023

Friday, February 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN3

ESPN3 Where: Lewiston, New York

Lewiston, New York Venue: Gallagher Center

Quinnipiac vs. Niagara Score Prediction

Prediction: Quinnipiac 68, Niagara 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Quinnipiac vs. Niagara

Computer Predicted Spread: Quinnipiac (-3.1)

Quinnipiac (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 133.6

Niagara has put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Quinnipiac is 10-9-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Purple Eagles are 8-8-0 and the Bobcats are 10-9-0. Niagara has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in the past 10 contests. Quinnipiac has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Quinnipiac Performance Insights

The Bobcats have won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

Quinnipiac comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.3 boards. It records 36.3 rebounds per game (15th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.

Quinnipiac hits 8 three-pointers per game (111th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.3% from beyond the arc (129th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.4%.

Quinnipiac forces 11.6 turnovers per game (238th in college basketball) while committing 12.3 (204th in college basketball).

