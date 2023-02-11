Cent. Conn. St. vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at William H. Detrick Gymnasium has the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (17-5) taking on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-15) at 1:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 65-57 win for Fairleigh Dickinson.
The Blue Devils are coming off of a 72-55 victory against Hartford in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
Cent. Conn. St. vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Connecticut
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Cent. Conn. St. vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 65, Cent. Conn. St. 57
Cent. Conn. St. Schedule Analysis
- The Blue Devils' signature win this season came against the Saint Peter's Peacocks, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 280) in our computer rankings. The Blue Devils secured the 76-56 win at home on November 23.
- Cent. Conn. St. has eight losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.
Cent. Conn. St. 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-43 on the road over LIU (No. 309) on January 19
- 64-60 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 315) on January 8
- 79-64 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 321) on February 4
- 58-54 at home over Bryant (No. 324) on December 3
- 69-55 on the road over Hartford (No. 348) on December 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Cent. Conn. St. Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils are being outscored by 5.8 points per game with a -127 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.5 points per game (302nd in college basketball) and give up 64.3 per contest (182nd in college basketball).
- Cent. Conn. St. is putting up 61.8 points per game this season in conference action, which is 3.3 more points per game than its season average (58.5).
- Offensively the Blue Devils have fared better when playing at home this season, posting 61.9 points per game, compared to 55.7 per game in away games.
- In home games, Cent. Conn. St. is allowing 3.8 fewer points per game (62.2) than when playing on the road (66.0).
- The Blue Devils have been racking up 62.4 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 58.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.