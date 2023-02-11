Saturday's contest at William H. Detrick Gymnasium has the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (17-5) taking on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-15) at 1:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 65-57 win for Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Blue Devils are coming off of a 72-55 victory against Hartford in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Connecticut

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 65, Cent. Conn. St. 57

Cent. Conn. St. Schedule Analysis

The Blue Devils' signature win this season came against the Saint Peter's Peacocks, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 280) in our computer rankings. The Blue Devils secured the 76-56 win at home on November 23.

Cent. Conn. St. has eight losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

Cent. Conn. St. 2022-23 Best Wins

60-43 on the road over LIU (No. 309) on January 19

64-60 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 315) on January 8

79-64 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 321) on February 4

58-54 at home over Bryant (No. 324) on December 3

69-55 on the road over Hartford (No. 348) on December 18

Cent. Conn. St. Performance Insights