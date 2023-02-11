Saturday's contest between the Fairfield Stags (13-10) and the Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-7) at Leo D. Mahoney Arena has a projected final score of 65-60 based on our computer prediction, with Fairfield coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM on February 11.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Stags suffered a 66-55 loss to Iona.

Fairfield vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut

Fairfield vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairfield 65, Quinnipiac 60

Fairfield Schedule Analysis

The Stags notched their signature win of the season on December 7, when they secured a 90-83 victory over the Dayton Flyers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Fairfield is 9-6 (.600%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins.

Fairfield 2022-23 Best Wins

82-75 on the road over Fordham (No. 77) on November 30

52-50 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on January 7

62-56 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on December 29

54-53 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on January 26

49-43 at home over Iona (No. 275) on December 19

Fairfield Performance Insights