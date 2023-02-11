Fairfield vs. Quinnipiac Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Fairfield Stags (13-10) and the Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-7) at Leo D. Mahoney Arena has a projected final score of 65-60 based on our computer prediction, with Fairfield coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM on February 11.
In their last matchup on Thursday, the Stags suffered a 66-55 loss to Iona.
Fairfield vs. Quinnipiac Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut
Fairfield vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fairfield 65, Quinnipiac 60
Fairfield Schedule Analysis
- The Stags notched their signature win of the season on December 7, when they secured a 90-83 victory over the Dayton Flyers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Fairfield is 9-6 (.600%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins.
Fairfield 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-75 on the road over Fordham (No. 77) on November 30
- 52-50 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on January 7
- 62-56 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on December 29
- 54-53 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on January 26
- 49-43 at home over Iona (No. 275) on December 19
Fairfield Performance Insights
- The Stags average 60.5 points per game (267th in college basketball) while allowing 59.9 per contest (67th in college basketball). They have a +13 scoring differential overall.
- With 56.2 points per game in MAAC matchups, Fairfield is scoring 4.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (60.5 PPG).
- On offense, the Stags post 58.3 points per game in home games, compared to 62.2 points per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, Fairfield is giving up 56.6 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 62.5.
- On offense, the Stags have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 55.4 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 60.5 they've put up over the course of this season.
