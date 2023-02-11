Quinnipiac vs. Fairfield Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Leo D. Mahoney Arena has the Fairfield Stags (13-10) taking on the Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-7) at 2:00 PM (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a 65-60 victory for Fairfield, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Bobcats took care of business in their last matchup 73-36 against Canisius on Thursday.
Quinnipiac vs. Fairfield Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut
Quinnipiac vs. Fairfield Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fairfield 65, Quinnipiac 60
Quinnipiac Schedule Analysis
- The Bobcats took down the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in a 67-64 win on November 27. It was their best victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Quinnipiac is 13-3 (.813%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.
Quinnipiac 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-59 at home over Yale (No. 154) on December 7
- 52-38 on the road over Manhattan (No. 164) on January 26
- 69-55 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on December 19
- 64-52 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on December 31
- 49-45 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 236) on December 4
Quinnipiac Performance Insights
- The Bobcats have a +176 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.7 points per game. They're putting up 61.9 points per game, 241st in college basketball, and are allowing 54.2 per outing to rank 11th in college basketball.
- In MAAC games, Quinnipiac has averaged 0.1 fewer points (61.8) than overall (61.9) in 2022-23.
- The Bobcats score 65.1 points per game at home, and 58 away.
- Quinnipiac gives up 48.9 points per game at home, and 61.4 on the road.
- In their previous 10 games, the Bobcats are averaging 62 points per contest, 0.1 more than their season average (61.9).
