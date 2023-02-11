Saturday's game at Leo D. Mahoney Arena has the Fairfield Stags (13-10) taking on the Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-7) at 2:00 PM (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a 65-60 victory for Fairfield, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Bobcats took care of business in their last matchup 73-36 against Canisius on Thursday.

Quinnipiac vs. Fairfield Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut

Quinnipiac vs. Fairfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairfield 65, Quinnipiac 60

Quinnipiac Schedule Analysis

The Bobcats took down the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in a 67-64 win on November 27. It was their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Quinnipiac is 13-3 (.813%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

Quinnipiac 2022-23 Best Wins

75-59 at home over Yale (No. 154) on December 7

52-38 on the road over Manhattan (No. 164) on January 26

69-55 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on December 19

64-52 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on December 31

49-45 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 236) on December 4

Quinnipiac Performance Insights