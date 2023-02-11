Saturday's game features the UConn Huskies (21-4) and the Georgetown Hoyas (12-12) clashing at McDonough Gymnasium in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-48 win for heavily favored UConn according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Huskies' last contest was a 59-52 loss to Marquette on Wednesday.

UConn vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

McDonough Gymnasium in Washington, New Hampshire How to Watch on TV: SNY

UConn vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 80, Georgetown 48

UConn Schedule Analysis

On November 20, the Huskies registered their best win of the season, a 91-69 victory over the NC State Wolfpack, who are a top 50 team (No. 3), according to our computer rankings.

The Huskies have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (six).

UConn has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 6) on November 14

86-79 over Iowa (No. 13) on November 27

84-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 14) on January 26

69-64 at home over Princeton (No. 20) on December 8

72-47 on the road over Creighton (No. 25) on December 28

UConn Performance Insights