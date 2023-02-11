UConn vs. Georgetown Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game features the UConn Huskies (21-4) and the Georgetown Hoyas (12-12) clashing at McDonough Gymnasium in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-48 win for heavily favored UConn according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Huskies' last contest was a 59-52 loss to Marquette on Wednesday.
UConn vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: McDonough Gymnasium in Washington, New Hampshire
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
UConn vs. Georgetown Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 80, Georgetown 48
UConn Schedule Analysis
- On November 20, the Huskies registered their best win of the season, a 91-69 victory over the NC State Wolfpack, who are a top 50 team (No. 3), according to our computer rankings.
- The Huskies have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (six).
- UConn has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 6) on November 14
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 13) on November 27
- 84-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 14) on January 26
- 69-64 at home over Princeton (No. 20) on December 8
- 72-47 on the road over Creighton (No. 25) on December 28
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies put up 78.9 points per game (16th in college basketball) while allowing 59.5 per contest (61st in college basketball). They have a +486 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.4 points per game.
- UConn has averaged 1.5 fewer points in Big East action (77.4) than overall (78.9).
- At home, the Huskies average 81.3 points per game. On the road, they average 74.8.
- At home UConn is giving up 58.4 points per game, 0.4 more than it is on the road (58.0).
- While the Huskies are posting 78.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 76.3 points per contest.
