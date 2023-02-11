The No. 23 Creighton Bluejays (16-8, 10-3 Big East) and the No. 21 UConn Huskies (19-6, 8-6 Big East) take the floor at CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on FOX. The matchup has no line set.

UConn vs. Creighton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

In the Huskies' 20 games with a set total, 15 have hit the over (75%).

UConn is 12-8-0 ATS this season.

Creighton has covered less often than UConn this season, putting up an ATS record of 9-10-0, compared to the 12-8-0 record of UConn.

UConn vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 76.8 156.4 67 132 145.8 UConn 79.6 156.4 65 132 143.2

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

UConn has gone 5-5 over its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Huskies have hit the over seven times.

UConn is 4-7-0 ATS in conference play this season.

The Huskies' 79.6 points per game are 12.6 more points than the 67 the Bluejays give up to opponents.

UConn is 12-7 against the spread and 19-4 overall when it scores more than 67 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Creighton vs. UConn Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 9-10-0 7-12-0 UConn 12-8-0 15-5-0

UConn vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits

Creighton UConn 11-1 Home Record 12-2 3-4 Away Record 4-4 4-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 2-3-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.1 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.1 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 1-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.