UConn vs. Creighton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 23 Creighton Bluejays (16-8, 10-3 Big East) and the No. 21 UConn Huskies (19-6, 8-6 Big East) take the floor at CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on FOX. The matchup has no line set.
UConn vs. Creighton Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Where: Omaha, Nebraska
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Huskies Betting Records & Stats
- In the Huskies' 20 games with a set total, 15 have hit the over (75%).
- UConn is 12-8-0 ATS this season.
- Creighton has covered less often than UConn this season, putting up an ATS record of 9-10-0, compared to the 12-8-0 record of UConn.
UConn vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Creighton
|76.8
|156.4
|67
|132
|145.8
|UConn
|79.6
|156.4
|65
|132
|143.2
Additional UConn Insights & Trends
- UConn has gone 5-5 over its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Huskies have hit the over seven times.
- UConn is 4-7-0 ATS in conference play this season.
- The Huskies' 79.6 points per game are 12.6 more points than the 67 the Bluejays give up to opponents.
- UConn is 12-7 against the spread and 19-4 overall when it scores more than 67 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Creighton vs. UConn Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Creighton
|9-10-0
|7-12-0
|UConn
|12-8-0
|15-5-0
UConn vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits
|Creighton
|UConn
|11-1
|Home Record
|12-2
|3-4
|Away Record
|4-4
|4-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-4-0
|2-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|1-4-0
|80.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.1
|69
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.1
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-2-0
|1-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-2-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.