The Georgetown Hoyas (12-12) battle the UConn Huskies (21-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big East play. The matchup airs on SNY.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

UConn vs. Georgetown Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies score an average of 78.9 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 61.7 the Hoyas give up to opponents.
  • UConn has a 14-1 record when allowing fewer than 61.1 points.
  • When it scores more than 61.7 points, UConn is 20-2.
  • The Hoyas average 61.1 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 59.5 the Huskies give up.
  • When Georgetown puts up more than 59.5 points, it is 10-4.
  • Georgetown has a 12-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.9 points.
  • This season the Hoyas are shooting 35.1% from the field, the same percentage as the Huskies concede.
  • The Huskies shoot 51.6% from the field, 10.2% higher than the Hoyas allow.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/1/2023 @ Providence W 64-54 Alumni Hall (RI)
2/5/2023 South Carolina L 81-77 XL Center
2/8/2023 @ Marquette L 59-52 Al McGuire Center
2/11/2023 @ Georgetown - McDonough Gymnasium
2/15/2023 Creighton - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
2/18/2023 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

