The Georgetown Hoyas (12-12) battle the UConn Huskies (21-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big East play. The matchup airs on SNY.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: McDonough Gymnasium in Washington, New Hampshire

UConn vs. Georgetown Scoring Comparison

The Huskies score an average of 78.9 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 61.7 the Hoyas give up to opponents.

UConn has a 14-1 record when allowing fewer than 61.1 points.

When it scores more than 61.7 points, UConn is 20-2.

The Hoyas average 61.1 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 59.5 the Huskies give up.

When Georgetown puts up more than 59.5 points, it is 10-4.

Georgetown has a 12-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.9 points.

This season the Hoyas are shooting 35.1% from the field, the same percentage as the Huskies concede.

The Huskies shoot 51.6% from the field, 10.2% higher than the Hoyas allow.

