How to Watch the UConn vs. Georgetown Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Georgetown Hoyas (12-12) battle the UConn Huskies (21-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big East play. The matchup airs on SNY.
UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: McDonough Gymnasium in Washington, New Hampshire
UConn vs. Georgetown Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies score an average of 78.9 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 61.7 the Hoyas give up to opponents.
- UConn has a 14-1 record when allowing fewer than 61.1 points.
- When it scores more than 61.7 points, UConn is 20-2.
- The Hoyas average 61.1 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 59.5 the Huskies give up.
- When Georgetown puts up more than 59.5 points, it is 10-4.
- Georgetown has a 12-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.9 points.
- This season the Hoyas are shooting 35.1% from the field, the same percentage as the Huskies concede.
- The Huskies shoot 51.6% from the field, 10.2% higher than the Hoyas allow.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/1/2023
|@ Providence
|W 64-54
|Alumni Hall (RI)
|2/5/2023
|South Carolina
|L 81-77
|XL Center
|2/8/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 59-52
|Al McGuire Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|McDonough Gymnasium
|2/15/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|2/18/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
