Saturday's contest that pits the Columbia Lions (18-4) versus the Yale Bulldogs (11-11) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium has a projected final score of 66-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Columbia, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Bulldogs enter this matchup following a 69-56 victory over Dartmouth on Saturday.

Yale vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Yale vs. Columbia Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 66, Yale 57

Yale Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' signature win this season came in a 60-58 victory on December 11 over the Drexel Dragons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 83) in our computer rankings.

Yale 2022-23 Best Wins

68-61 at home over Fairfield (No. 99) on November 14

71-70 on the road over Harvard (No. 133) on January 7

58-46 at home over Boston University (No. 160) on December 13

55-46 on the road over Maine (No. 175) on November 19

71-66 on the road over Army (No. 248) on November 16

Yale Performance Insights