Yale vs. Columbia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Columbia Lions (18-4) versus the Yale Bulldogs (11-11) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium has a projected final score of 66-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Columbia, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Bulldogs enter this matchup following a 69-56 victory over Dartmouth on Saturday.
Yale vs. Columbia Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
Yale vs. Columbia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Columbia 66, Yale 57
Yale Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs' signature win this season came in a 60-58 victory on December 11 over the Drexel Dragons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 83) in our computer rankings.
Yale 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-61 at home over Fairfield (No. 99) on November 14
- 71-70 on the road over Harvard (No. 133) on January 7
- 58-46 at home over Boston University (No. 160) on December 13
- 55-46 on the road over Maine (No. 175) on November 19
- 71-66 on the road over Army (No. 248) on November 16
Yale Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs have been outscored by 4.6 points per game (posting 60.7 points per game, 264th in college basketball, while allowing 65.3 per outing, 211th in college basketball) and have a -101 scoring differential.
- Yale has averaged 1.7 fewer points in Ivy League action (59) than overall (60.7).
- At home the Bulldogs are scoring 61.2 points per game, 2.1 more than they are averaging on the road (59.1).
- In 2022-23 Yale is conceding 3.1 fewer points per game at home (63.4) than away (66.5).
- While the Bulldogs are putting up 60.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, producing 59.4 points per contest.
