Al Horford's Boston Celtics match up versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, a 119-109 win over the Grizzlies, Horford totaled 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Below, we dig into Horford's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.2 8.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 5.9 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.7 PRA -- 18.1 16.9 PR 15.5 15.4 14.2 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Al Horford's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Al Horford Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 6.4% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.4 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 9.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Horford's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 17th in possessions per game with 101.9.

The Pistons are the 29th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 119.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Pistons are ranked 25th in the NBA, conceding 45 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pistons have allowed 25.6 per game, 15th in the NBA.

The Pistons are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12 made 3-pointers per contest.

Al Horford vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 33 3 6 3 1 0 0 11/9/2022 26 13 6 2 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Horford or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.