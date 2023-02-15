The Detroit Pistons (15-43) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game road slide when they visit the Boston Celtics (41-17) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSDET.

Celtics vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSDET
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Pistons Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Celtics 124 - Pistons 107

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Pistons

  • Pick ATS: Celtics (- 9.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (228.5)
  • The Celtics' .517 ATS win percentage (30-25-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Pistons' .448 mark (26-31-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Detroit is 10-8-1 against the spread compared to the 7-7-1 ATS record Boston racks up as a 9.5-point favorite.
  • When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Detroit and its opponents are more successful (55.2% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (51.7%).
  • The Celtics have a .722 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (39-15) this season, higher than the .241 winning percentage for the Pistons as a moneyline underdog (13-41).

Celtics Performance Insights

  • Boston has a top-five offense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 117.7 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranks sixth with 111.8 points allowed per contest.
  • So far this season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, delivering 26.3 per game.
  • The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 15.9 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.
  • Boston has taken 52.1% two-pointers and 47.9% from three-point land this season. Of the team's baskets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are threes.

