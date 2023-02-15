Derrick White and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be facing off versus the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

White, in his most recent game (February 14 loss against the Bucks) put up 27 points, 12 assists and three steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for White, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 11.8 21.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.3 4.7 Assists 4.5 3.8 6.0 PRA 27.5 18.9 31.7 PR 22.5 15.1 25.7 3PM 2.5 1.8 3.2



Derrick White Insights vs. the Pistons

White is responsible for attempting 10.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.9 per game.

He's attempted 4.6 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 17th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.4 possessions per contest.

Giving up 119.7 points per game, the Pistons are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Allowing 45 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Pistons are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons are 12th in the league, allowing 12 makes per game.

Derrick White vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 37 23 7 7 2 0 0 11/12/2022 25 12 3 4 1 2 0 11/9/2022 20 8 8 4 2 1 0

