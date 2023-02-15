UConn vs. Creighton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Wednesday's game features the UConn Huskies (22-4) and the Creighton Bluejays (18-6) matching up at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-60 victory for heavily favored UConn according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
The Huskies enter this matchup on the heels of a 67-59 win over Georgetown on Saturday.
UConn vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
UConn vs. Creighton Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 74, Creighton 60
UConn Schedule Analysis
- On November 27, the Huskies claimed their best win of the season, an 86-79 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Huskies are 6-4 (.600%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.
- UConn has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (seven).
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 91-69 at home over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on November 20
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 20/AP Poll)) on November 14
- 84-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 14) on January 26
- 69-64 at home over Princeton (No. 20) on December 8
- 72-47 on the road over Creighton (No. 25) on December 28
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies' +494 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.5 points per game (16th in college basketball) while giving up 59.5 per outing (61st in college basketball).
- Offensively, UConn is tallying 76.7 points per game this year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (78.5 points per game) is 1.8 PPG higher.
- The Huskies are scoring 81.3 points per game this year at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging in road games (74.1).
- UConn cedes 58.4 points per game at home, compared to 58.1 in road games.
- The Huskies have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 74.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.7 points fewer than the 78.5 they've scored this season.
