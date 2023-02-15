Wednesday's game features the UConn Huskies (22-4) and the Creighton Bluejays (18-6) matching up at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-60 victory for heavily favored UConn according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Huskies enter this matchup on the heels of a 67-59 win over Georgetown on Saturday.

UConn vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
  • How to Watch on TV: SNY

UConn vs. Creighton Score Prediction

  • Prediction: UConn 74, Creighton 60

UConn Schedule Analysis

  • On November 27, the Huskies claimed their best win of the season, an 86-79 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Huskies are 6-4 (.600%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.
  • UConn has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (seven).

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 91-69 at home over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on November 20
  • 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 20/AP Poll)) on November 14
  • 84-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 14) on January 26
  • 69-64 at home over Princeton (No. 20) on December 8
  • 72-47 on the road over Creighton (No. 25) on December 28

UConn Performance Insights

  • The Huskies' +494 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.5 points per game (16th in college basketball) while giving up 59.5 per outing (61st in college basketball).
  • Offensively, UConn is tallying 76.7 points per game this year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (78.5 points per game) is 1.8 PPG higher.
  • The Huskies are scoring 81.3 points per game this year at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging in road games (74.1).
  • UConn cedes 58.4 points per game at home, compared to 58.1 in road games.
  • The Huskies have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 74.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.7 points fewer than the 78.5 they've scored this season.

