Wednesday's game features the UConn Huskies (22-4) and the Creighton Bluejays (18-6) matching up at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-60 victory for heavily favored UConn according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Huskies enter this matchup on the heels of a 67-59 win over Georgetown on Saturday.

UConn vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: SNY

UConn vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 74, Creighton 60

UConn Schedule Analysis

On November 27, the Huskies claimed their best win of the season, an 86-79 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Huskies are 6-4 (.600%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.

UConn has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (seven).

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

91-69 at home over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on November 20

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 20/AP Poll)) on November 14

84-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 14) on January 26

69-64 at home over Princeton (No. 20) on December 8

72-47 on the road over Creighton (No. 25) on December 28

UConn Performance Insights