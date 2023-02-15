The Creighton Bluejays (18-6) will try to extend a six-game winning run when hitting the road against the UConn Huskies (22-4) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SNY.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

UConn vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

  • The Bluejays average 12.8 more points per game (72.3) than the Huskies allow (59.5).
  • Creighton is 17-4 when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.
  • When it scores more than 59.5 points, Creighton is 17-3.
  • The 78.5 points per game the Huskies record are 15.5 more points than the Bluejays allow (63).
  • UConn has a 20-2 record when scoring more than 63 points.
  • UConn's record is 18-1 when it allows fewer than 72.3 points.
  • The Huskies shoot 51.4% from the field, 10.4% higher than the Bluejays concede defensively.
  • The Bluejays' 43.9 shooting percentage from the field is 8.7 higher than the Huskies have given up.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 South Carolina L 81-77 XL Center
2/8/2023 @ Marquette L 59-52 Al McGuire Center
2/11/2023 @ Georgetown W 67-59 McDonough Gymnasium
2/15/2023 Creighton - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
2/18/2023 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
2/21/2023 St. John's (NY) - XL Center

