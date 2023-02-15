How to Watch the UConn vs. Creighton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:13 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Creighton Bluejays (18-6) will try to extend a six-game winning run when hitting the road against the UConn Huskies (22-4) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SNY.
UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
UConn vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison
- The Bluejays average 12.8 more points per game (72.3) than the Huskies allow (59.5).
- Creighton is 17-4 when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.
- When it scores more than 59.5 points, Creighton is 17-3.
- The 78.5 points per game the Huskies record are 15.5 more points than the Bluejays allow (63).
- UConn has a 20-2 record when scoring more than 63 points.
- UConn's record is 18-1 when it allows fewer than 72.3 points.
- The Huskies shoot 51.4% from the field, 10.4% higher than the Bluejays concede defensively.
- The Bluejays' 43.9 shooting percentage from the field is 8.7 higher than the Huskies have given up.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|South Carolina
|L 81-77
|XL Center
|2/8/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 59-52
|Al McGuire Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Georgetown
|W 67-59
|McDonough Gymnasium
|2/15/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|2/18/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|2/21/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|-
|XL Center
