Cent. Conn. St. vs. Wagner Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Thursday's contest between the Wagner Seahawks (11-11) and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-16) at Spiro Sports Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-55 and heavily favors Wagner to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Blue Devils' last outing on Saturday ended in an 81-48 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson.
Cent. Conn. St. vs. Wagner Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York
Cent. Conn. St. vs. Wagner Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wagner 68, Cent. Conn. St. 55
Cent. Conn. St. Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Blue Devils defeated the Saint Peter's Peacocks at home on November 23 by a score of 76-56.
- Cent. Conn. St. has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).
Cent. Conn. St. 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-43 on the road over LIU (No. 309) on January 19
- 64-60 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 315) on January 8
- 79-64 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 321) on February 4
- 58-54 at home over Bryant (No. 324) on December 3
- 69-55 on the road over Hartford (No. 348) on December 18
Cent. Conn. St. Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils have been outscored by 7.0 points per game (posting 58.0 points per game, 313th in college basketball, while allowing 65.0 per contest, 202nd in college basketball) and have a -160 scoring differential.
- Cent. Conn. St. scores more in conference action (60.5 points per game) than overall (58.0).
- The Blue Devils score 60.6 points per game at home, and 55.7 away.
- At home Cent. Conn. St. is giving up 63.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than it is away (66.0).
- The Blue Devils have played better offensively in their last 10 games, tallying 61.3 points per contest, 3.3 more than their season average of 58.0.
