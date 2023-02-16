Thursday's contest between the Wagner Seahawks (11-11) and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-16) at Spiro Sports Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-55 and heavily favors Wagner to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Blue Devils' last outing on Saturday ended in an 81-48 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Wagner Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Wagner Score Prediction

Prediction: Wagner 68, Cent. Conn. St. 55

Cent. Conn. St. Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Blue Devils defeated the Saint Peter's Peacocks at home on November 23 by a score of 76-56.

Cent. Conn. St. has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).

Cent. Conn. St. 2022-23 Best Wins

60-43 on the road over LIU (No. 309) on January 19

64-60 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 315) on January 8

79-64 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 321) on February 4

58-54 at home over Bryant (No. 324) on December 3

69-55 on the road over Hartford (No. 348) on December 18

Cent. Conn. St. Performance Insights