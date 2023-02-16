Hartford vs. Merrimack Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Thursday's game features the Merrimack Warriors (10-14) and the Hartford Hawks (2-23) clashing at Chase Arena at Reich Family Pavilion in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-54 win for heavily favored Merrimack according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Hawks enter this contest on the heels of an 84-31 victory over Villa Maria on Sunday.
Hartford vs. Merrimack Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Arena at Reich Family Pavilion in West Hartford, Connecticut
Hartford vs. Merrimack Score Prediction
- Prediction: Merrimack 69, Hartford 54
Hartford Schedule Analysis
- This season, the Hawks are winless versus D1 opponents.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Hartford is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.
- Hartford has 15 losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.
Hartford Performance Insights
- The Hawks have a -609 scoring differential, falling short by 24.3 points per game. They're putting up 45.8 points per game to rank 361st in college basketball and are allowing 70.1 per outing to rank 311th in college basketball.
- Offensively the Hawks have performed better when playing at home this year, scoring 55.9 points per game, compared to 41.4 per game in road games.
- Hartford is allowing 66.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 4.4 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (71.3).
- The Hawks have seen an uptick in scoring recently, racking up 52.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 6.7 points more than the 45.8 they've scored this season.
