Thursday's game features the Merrimack Warriors (10-14) and the Hartford Hawks (2-23) clashing at Chase Arena at Reich Family Pavilion in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-54 win for heavily favored Merrimack according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Hawks enter this contest on the heels of an 84-31 victory over Villa Maria on Sunday.

Hartford vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Chase Arena at Reich Family Pavilion in West Hartford, Connecticut

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Hartford vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 69, Hartford 54

Hartford Schedule Analysis

This season, the Hawks are winless versus D1 opponents.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Hartford is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

Hartford has 15 losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Hartford Performance Insights