Thursday's game that pits the Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-7) versus the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (10-13) at Knott Arena has a projected final score of 66-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Quinnipiac, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on February 16.

The Bobcats head into this contest after a 66-60 win against Fairfield on Saturday.

Quinnipiac vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Quinnipiac vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Quinnipiac 66, Mount St. Mary's 60

Quinnipiac Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on February 11, the Bobcats took down the Fairfield Stags (No. 99 in our computer rankings) by a score of 66-60.

Quinnipiac has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (13).

Quinnipiac 2022-23 Best Wins

67-64 on the road over Lehigh (No. 149) on November 27

75-59 at home over Yale (No. 154) on December 7

69-55 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on December 19

52-38 on the road over Manhattan (No. 164) on January 26

64-52 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on December 31

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Quinnipiac Performance Insights