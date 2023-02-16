Quinnipiac vs. Mount St. Mary's Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Thursday's game that pits the Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-7) versus the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (10-13) at Knott Arena has a projected final score of 66-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Quinnipiac, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on February 16.
The Bobcats head into this contest after a 66-60 win against Fairfield on Saturday.
Quinnipiac vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Quinnipiac vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction
- Prediction: Quinnipiac 66, Mount St. Mary's 60
Quinnipiac Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on February 11, the Bobcats took down the Fairfield Stags (No. 99 in our computer rankings) by a score of 66-60.
- Quinnipiac has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (13).
Quinnipiac 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-64 on the road over Lehigh (No. 149) on November 27
- 75-59 at home over Yale (No. 154) on December 7
- 69-55 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on December 19
- 52-38 on the road over Manhattan (No. 164) on January 26
- 64-52 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on December 31
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Quinnipiac Performance Insights
- The Bobcats put up 62.0 points per game (244th in college basketball) while allowing 54.5 per outing (12th in college basketball). They have a +182 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game.
- Quinnipiac scores more in conference action (62.1 points per game) than overall (62.0).
- The Bobcats average 65.1 points per game at home, and 58.8 on the road.
- Quinnipiac is giving up fewer points at home (48.9 per game) than away (61.3).
- In their last 10 games, the Bobcats are putting up 62.2 points per contest, 0.2 more than their season average (62.0).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.