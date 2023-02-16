Thursday's game that pits the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (18-5) versus the Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-11) at Rothman Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-53 in favor of Fairleigh Dickinson, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Pioneers' last outing on Thursday ended in a 68-34 victory against Saint Francis (PA).

Sacred Heart vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey

Sacred Heart vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 67, Sacred Heart 53

Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis

The Pioneers' signature win of the season came against the Fairfield Stags, a top 100 team (No. 99), according to our computer rankings. The Pioneers secured the 69-58 road win on December 11.

Sacred Heart has 10 losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins

71-62 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 231) on January 21

76-60 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 236) on January 14

65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 251) on February 2

70-58 on the road over LIU (No. 309) on January 26

63-53 at home over LIU (No. 309) on January 6

Sacred Heart Performance Insights