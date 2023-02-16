Sacred Heart vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Thursday's game that pits the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (18-5) versus the Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-11) at Rothman Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-53 in favor of Fairleigh Dickinson, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Pioneers' last outing on Thursday ended in a 68-34 victory against Saint Francis (PA).
Sacred Heart vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey
Sacred Heart vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 67, Sacred Heart 53
Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis
- The Pioneers' signature win of the season came against the Fairfield Stags, a top 100 team (No. 99), according to our computer rankings. The Pioneers secured the 69-58 road win on December 11.
- Sacred Heart has 10 losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.
Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-62 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 231) on January 21
- 76-60 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 236) on January 14
- 65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 251) on February 2
- 70-58 on the road over LIU (No. 309) on January 26
- 63-53 at home over LIU (No. 309) on January 6
Sacred Heart Performance Insights
- The Pioneers are outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game, with a +82 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.3 points per game (238th in college basketball) and give up 58.8 per contest (56th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Sacred Heart is putting up more points (68.2 per game) than it is overall (62.3) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Pioneers score 64.2 points per game. On the road, they average 62.2.
- At home, Sacred Heart concedes 58.2 points per game. On the road, it allows 59.1.
- The Pioneers have played better offensively in their past 10 games, compiling 68.7 points per contest, 6.4 more than their season average of 62.3.
