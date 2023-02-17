Friday's game features the Fairfield Stags (13-11) and the Canisius Golden Griffins (7-17) facing off at Koessler Athletic Center (on February 17) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-58 win for Fairfield.

The Stags enter this game after a 66-60 loss to Quinnipiac on Saturday.

Fairfield vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York

Fairfield vs. Canisius Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairfield 66, Canisius 58

Fairfield Schedule Analysis

The Stags' best win this season came in an 82-75 victory on November 30 against the Fordham Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 89) in our computer rankings.

The Golden Griffins have tied for the 74th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Fairfield has 10 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

Fairfield 2022-23 Best Wins

49-43 at home over Iona (No. 129) on December 19

62-52 on the road over Brown (No. 237) on November 7

90-83 on the road over Dayton (No. 251) on December 7

52-50 at home over Manhattan (No. 253) on January 7

43-34 on the road over Marist (No. 261) on January 14

Fairfield Performance Insights