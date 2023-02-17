Fairfield vs. Canisius Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game features the Fairfield Stags (13-11) and the Canisius Golden Griffins (7-17) facing off at Koessler Athletic Center (on February 17) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-58 win for Fairfield.
The Stags enter this game after a 66-60 loss to Quinnipiac on Saturday.
Fairfield vs. Canisius Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York
Fairfield vs. Canisius Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fairfield 66, Canisius 58
Fairfield Schedule Analysis
- The Stags' best win this season came in an 82-75 victory on November 30 against the Fordham Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 89) in our computer rankings.
- The Golden Griffins have tied for the 74th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (five).
- Fairfield has 10 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.
Fairfield 2022-23 Best Wins
- 49-43 at home over Iona (No. 129) on December 19
- 62-52 on the road over Brown (No. 237) on November 7
- 90-83 on the road over Dayton (No. 251) on December 7
- 52-50 at home over Manhattan (No. 253) on January 7
- 43-34 on the road over Marist (No. 261) on January 14
Fairfield Performance Insights
- The Stags score 60.5 points per game (271st in college basketball) and concede 60.2 (67th in college basketball) for a +7 scoring differential overall.
- Fairfield has averaged 4 fewer points in MAAC games (56.5) than overall (60.5).
- The Stags are putting up fewer points at home (58.5 per game) than on the road (62.2).
- In 2022-23 Fairfield is conceding 5.0 fewer points per game at home (57.5) than on the road (62.5).
- Over their past 10 games, the Stags are posting 56.2 points per game, compared to their season average of 60.5.
