Yale vs. Pennsylvania Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest at John J. Lee Amphitheater has the Pennsylvania Quakers (15-8) squaring off against the Yale Bulldogs (11-12) at 6:00 PM (on February 17). Our computer prediction projects a 65-60 victory for Pennsylvania, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Bulldogs fell in their last matchup 74-46 against Columbia on Saturday.
Yale vs. Pennsylvania Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Yale vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pennsylvania 65, Yale 60
Yale Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs defeated the Harvard Crimson (No. 75-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 71-70 win on January 7 -- their signature win of the season.
- Yale has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (seven).
Yale 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-46 at home over Boston University (No. 113) on December 13
- 60-58 at home over Drexel (No. 117) on December 11
- 73-65 over New Mexico State (No. 180) on November 25
- 55-46 on the road over Maine (No. 196) on November 19
- 68-61 at home over Fairfield (No. 233) on November 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Yale Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs are being outscored by 5.7 points per game with a -129 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.0 points per game (277th in college basketball) and allow 65.7 per contest (219th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Yale is tallying 57.7 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (60.0 points per game) is 2.3 PPG higher.
- At home, the Bulldogs are averaging 3.2 more points per game (61.2) than they are away from home (58.0).
- At home, Yale is allowing 3.8 fewer points per game (63.4) than when playing on the road (67.2).
- In their last 10 games, the Bulldogs have been scoring 57.7 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 60.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.