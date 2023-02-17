Friday's contest at John J. Lee Amphitheater has the Pennsylvania Quakers (15-8) squaring off against the Yale Bulldogs (11-12) at 6:00 PM (on February 17). Our computer prediction projects a 65-60 victory for Pennsylvania, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Bulldogs fell in their last matchup 74-46 against Columbia on Saturday.

Yale vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut

Yale vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction

Prediction: Pennsylvania 65, Yale 60

Yale Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs defeated the Harvard Crimson (No. 75-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 71-70 win on January 7 -- their signature win of the season.

Yale has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (seven).

Yale 2022-23 Best Wins

58-46 at home over Boston University (No. 113) on December 13

60-58 at home over Drexel (No. 117) on December 11

73-65 over New Mexico State (No. 180) on November 25

55-46 on the road over Maine (No. 196) on November 19

68-61 at home over Fairfield (No. 233) on November 14

Yale Performance Insights