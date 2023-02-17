The Pennsylvania Quakers (14-11, 6-4 Ivy League) and the Yale Bulldogs (17-6, 7-3 Ivy League) meet in a game with no set line at Palestra on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNews.

Yale vs. Pennsylvania Odds & Info

Date: Friday, February 17, 2023

Friday, February 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Out of the Bulldogs' 19 games with a set total, six have hit the over (31.6%).

Yale has a 12-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Pennsylvania has covered less often than Yale this year, tallying an ATS record of 14-9-0, compared to the 12-7-0 record of Yale.

Yale vs. Pennsylvania Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pennsylvania 74.6 150.6 71.8 133.1 143.2 Yale 76.0 150.6 61.3 133.1 135.4

Additional Yale Insights & Trends

Yale has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Bulldogs have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.

Yale is 4-5-0 ATS in conference action this year.

The Bulldogs' 76.0 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 71.8 the Quakers allow.

When it scores more than 71.8 points, Yale is 7-4 against the spread and 13-2 overall.

Pennsylvania vs. Yale Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pennsylvania 14-9-0 14-9-0 Yale 12-7-0 6-13-0

Yale vs. Pennsylvania Home/Away Splits

Pennsylvania Yale 8-4 Home Record 9-1 6-7 Away Record 6-5 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-4-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

