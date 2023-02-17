Yale vs. Pennsylvania: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 17
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pennsylvania Quakers (14-11, 6-4 Ivy League) and the Yale Bulldogs (17-6, 7-3 Ivy League) meet in a game with no set line at Palestra on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNews.
Yale vs. Pennsylvania Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, February 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNews
- Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Palestra
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats
- Out of the Bulldogs' 19 games with a set total, six have hit the over (31.6%).
- Yale has a 12-7-0 record against the spread this year.
- Pennsylvania has covered less often than Yale this year, tallying an ATS record of 14-9-0, compared to the 12-7-0 record of Yale.
Yale vs. Pennsylvania Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pennsylvania
|74.6
|150.6
|71.8
|133.1
|143.2
|Yale
|76.0
|150.6
|61.3
|133.1
|135.4
Additional Yale Insights & Trends
- Yale has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- The Bulldogs have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.
- Yale is 4-5-0 ATS in conference action this year.
- The Bulldogs' 76.0 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 71.8 the Quakers allow.
- When it scores more than 71.8 points, Yale is 7-4 against the spread and 13-2 overall.
Pennsylvania vs. Yale Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pennsylvania
|14-9-0
|14-9-0
|Yale
|12-7-0
|6-13-0
Yale vs. Pennsylvania Home/Away Splits
|Pennsylvania
|Yale
|8-4
|Home Record
|9-1
|6-7
|Away Record
|6-5
|6-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-3-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|79.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.9
|69.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.7
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-4-0
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-7-0
