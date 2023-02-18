The Boston Bruins (41-8-5) host the New York Islanders (28-23-7) at TD Garden on Saturday, February 18 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN, with each team fresh off of a victory. The Bruins are coming off a 5-0 win over the Nashville Predators, while the Islanders knocked off the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in their most recent outing.

The Bruins have put up a 6-3-1 record during their past 10 contests. They have scored 31 total goals (three power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 8.6%) while allowing 19 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Saturday's contest.

Bruins vs. Islanders Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Islanders 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-240)

Bruins (-240) Total Pick: Under (6)

Under (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.9)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have a 41-8-5 record overall, with a 6-5-11 record in games that have gone to overtime.

Boston is 8-4-2 (18 points) in its 14 games decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Bruins registered only one goal, they've finished 1-3-0 (two points).

Boston has scored a pair of goals in five games this season (1-2-2 record, four points).

The Bruins have scored at least three goals in 44 games (39-2-3, 81 points).

In the 24 games when Boston has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 41 points after finishing 19-2-3.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Boston is 24-5-5 (53 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 19 times, and went 16-3-0 (32 points).

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 3rd 3.69 Goals Scored 2.91 24th 1st 2.07 Goals Allowed 2.72 8th 7th 33.3 Shots 30.8 20th 7th 29.2 Shots Allowed 31.8 20th 7th 24.2% Power Play % 17% 27th 1st 86.1% Penalty Kill % 82.5% 5th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Bruins vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.