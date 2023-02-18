Quinnipiac vs. Rider Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-7) and Rider Broncs (7-18) matching up at Alumni Gymnasium has a projected final score of 69-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Quinnipiac, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Bobcats enter this game after a 75-55 victory against Mount St. Mary's on Thursday.
Quinnipiac vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey
Quinnipiac vs. Rider Score Prediction
- Prediction: Quinnipiac 69, Rider 54
Quinnipiac Schedule Analysis
- When the Bobcats defeated the Yale Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 181 in our computer rankings, on December 7 by a score of 75-59, it was their best win of the season so far.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Quinnipiac is 16-1 (.941%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.
Quinnipiac 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-64 on the road over Lehigh (No. 214) on November 27
- 66-60 on the road over Fairfield (No. 231) on February 11
- 68-63 at home over Siena (No. 232) on January 28
- 73-45 at home over Marist (No. 253) on February 4
- 58-52 on the road over Marist (No. 253) on January 21
Quinnipiac Performance Insights
- The Bobcats' +202 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.6 points per game (233rd in college basketball) while giving up 54.5 per contest (14th in college basketball).
- Quinnipiac has averaged 0.3 more points in MAAC games (62.9) than overall (62.6).
- At home, the Bobcats average 65.1 points per game. On the road, they score 60.3.
- Quinnipiac gives up 48.9 points per game at home, and 60.7 away.
- The Bobcats have fared better offensively over their previous 10 games, tallying 62.8 points per contest, 0.2 more than their season average of 62.6.
