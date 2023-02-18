Saturday's contest between the Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-7) and Rider Broncs (7-18) matching up at Alumni Gymnasium has a projected final score of 69-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Quinnipiac, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Bobcats enter this game after a 75-55 victory against Mount St. Mary's on Thursday.

Quinnipiac vs. Rider Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Quinnipiac vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Quinnipiac 69, Rider 54

Quinnipiac Schedule Analysis

When the Bobcats defeated the Yale Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 181 in our computer rankings, on December 7 by a score of 75-59, it was their best win of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Quinnipiac is 16-1 (.941%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Quinnipiac 2022-23 Best Wins

67-64 on the road over Lehigh (No. 214) on November 27

66-60 on the road over Fairfield (No. 231) on February 11

68-63 at home over Siena (No. 232) on January 28

73-45 at home over Marist (No. 253) on February 4

58-52 on the road over Marist (No. 253) on January 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Quinnipiac Performance Insights