Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Hammel Court has the Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-11) going head to head against the Merrimack Warriors (11-14) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 63-62 victory for Sacred Heart, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Pioneers enter this game following a 70-67 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday.
Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts
Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sacred Heart 63, Merrimack 62
Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis
- The Pioneers captured their signature win of the season on January 21, when they took down the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, who rank No. 130 in our computer rankings, 71-62.
Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-67 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 130) on February 16
- 69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 231) on December 11
- 65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 296) on February 2
- 76-60 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 327) on January 14
- 63-53 at home over LIU (No. 346) on January 6
Sacred Heart Performance Insights
- The Pioneers are outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game, with a +85 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.7 points per game (230th in college basketball) and allow 59.1 per outing (57th in college basketball).
- In NEC action, Sacred Heart has averaged 5.6 more points (68.3) than overall (62.7) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Pioneers score 64.2 points per game. On the road, they average 63.0.
- In 2022-23 Sacred Heart is allowing 1.7 fewer points per game at home (58.2) than on the road (59.9).
- Over their last 10 games, the Pioneers are scoring 68.7 points per contest, 6.0 more than their season average (62.7).
