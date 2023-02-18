Saturday's contest at Hammel Court has the Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-11) going head to head against the Merrimack Warriors (11-14) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 63-62 victory for Sacred Heart, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Pioneers enter this game following a 70-67 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday.

Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Sacred Heart 63, Merrimack 62

Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis

  • The Pioneers captured their signature win of the season on January 21, when they took down the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, who rank No. 130 in our computer rankings, 71-62.

Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-67 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 130) on February 16
  • 69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 231) on December 11
  • 65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 296) on February 2
  • 76-60 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 327) on January 14
  • 63-53 at home over LIU (No. 346) on January 6

Sacred Heart Performance Insights

  • The Pioneers are outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game, with a +85 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.7 points per game (230th in college basketball) and allow 59.1 per outing (57th in college basketball).
  • In NEC action, Sacred Heart has averaged 5.6 more points (68.3) than overall (62.7) in 2022-23.
  • At home, the Pioneers score 64.2 points per game. On the road, they average 63.0.
  • In 2022-23 Sacred Heart is allowing 1.7 fewer points per game at home (58.2) than on the road (59.9).
  • Over their last 10 games, the Pioneers are scoring 68.7 points per contest, 6.0 more than their season average (62.7).

