Saturday's contest at Hammel Court has the Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-11) going head to head against the Merrimack Warriors (11-14) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 63-62 victory for Sacred Heart, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Pioneers enter this game following a 70-67 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday.

Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacred Heart 63, Merrimack 62

Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis

The Pioneers captured their signature win of the season on January 21, when they took down the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, who rank No. 130 in our computer rankings, 71-62.

Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins

70-67 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 130) on February 16

69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 231) on December 11

65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 296) on February 2

76-60 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 327) on January 14

63-53 at home over LIU (No. 346) on January 6

Sacred Heart Performance Insights