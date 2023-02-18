Saturday's game at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has the UConn Huskies (23-4) matching up with the Villanova Wildcats (23-4) at 2:30 PM (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a 69-65 victory for UConn, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Huskies head into this contest following a 62-60 victory over Creighton on Wednesday.

UConn vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: FOX

UConn vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 69, Villanova 65

UConn Schedule Analysis

On November 27, the Huskies captured their best win of the season, an 86-79 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 7 in the AP's Top 25.

The Huskies have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (11).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Wildcats have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 54th-most in the country.

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 17/AP Poll)) on November 14

78-50 over Duke (No. 9/AP Poll)) on November 25

63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 29

72-47 on the road over Creighton (No. 15) on December 28

62-60 at home over Creighton (No. 15) on February 15

UConn Performance Insights