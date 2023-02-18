UConn vs. Villanova Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has the UConn Huskies (23-4) matching up with the Villanova Wildcats (23-4) at 2:30 PM (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a 69-65 victory for UConn, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Huskies head into this contest following a 62-60 victory over Creighton on Wednesday.
UConn vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
UConn vs. Villanova Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 69, Villanova 65
UConn Schedule Analysis
- On November 27, the Huskies captured their best win of the season, an 86-79 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 7 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Huskies have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (11).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.
- According to the RPI, the Wildcats have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 54th-most in the country.
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 17/AP Poll)) on November 14
- 78-50 over Duke (No. 9/AP Poll)) on November 25
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 29
- 72-47 on the road over Creighton (No. 15) on December 28
- 62-60 at home over Creighton (No. 15) on February 15
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies outscore opponents by 18.4 points per game (posting 77.9 points per game, 19th in college basketball, and giving up 59.5 per outing, 60th in college basketball) and have a +496 scoring differential.
- UConn scores fewer points in conference play (75.8 per game) than overall (77.9).
- The Huskies are putting up more points at home (79.8 per game) than away (74.1).
- At home, UConn allows 58.5 points per game. On the road, it allows 58.1.
- The Huskies have played worse offensively over their previous 10 games, compiling 74.5 points per contest, 3.4 fewer points their than season average of 77.9.
