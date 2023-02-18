The No. 20 UConn Huskies (19-7, 8-7 Big East) and the Seton Hall Pirates (16-11, 9-7 Big East) play in a game with no set line at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on FOX.

UConn vs. Seton Hall Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Saturday, February 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

UConn Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 16 of UConn's 26 games with a set total.

The Huskies are 15-10-0 against the spread this season.

UConn has covered the spread more often than Seton Hall this year, sporting an ATS record of 15-10-0, compared to the 14-11-1 mark of Seton Hall.

UConn vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 78.6 147.4 64.7 129.1 143 Seton Hall 68.8 147.4 64.4 129.1 136.9

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

UConn has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Huskies have hit the over six times.

The Huskies are 6-9-0 ATS in conference play this season.

The Huskies average 14.2 more points per game (78.6) than the Pirates give up (64.4).

UConn is 14-9 against the spread and 19-5 overall when scoring more than 64.4 points.

UConn vs. Seton Hall Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 15-10-0 16-9-0 Seton Hall 14-11-1 10-16-0

UConn vs. Seton Hall Home/Away Splits

UConn Seton Hall 12-2 Home Record 9-4 4-5 Away Record 5-5 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-1 84.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.7 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 11-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

