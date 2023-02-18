The Villanova Wildcats (23-4) will try to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the UConn Huskies (23-4) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 2:30 PM ET on FOX.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

UConn vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up an average of 77.9 points per game, 20.2 more points than the 57.7 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

UConn is 19-1 when allowing fewer than 72 points.

UConn is 23-3 when it scores more than 57.7 points.

The 72 points per game the Wildcats average are 12.5 more points than the Huskies give up (59.5).

Villanova has a 22-2 record when scoring more than 59.5 points.

Villanova has a 22-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.9 points.

This year the Wildcats are shooting 45.4% from the field, 10.1% higher than the Huskies give up.

The Huskies shoot 50.9% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Wildcats concede.

UConn Schedule