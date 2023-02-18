How to Watch the UConn vs. Villanova Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Villanova Wildcats (23-4) will try to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the UConn Huskies (23-4) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 2:30 PM ET on FOX.
UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
UConn vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies put up an average of 77.9 points per game, 20.2 more points than the 57.7 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- UConn is 19-1 when allowing fewer than 72 points.
- UConn is 23-3 when it scores more than 57.7 points.
- The 72 points per game the Wildcats average are 12.5 more points than the Huskies give up (59.5).
- Villanova has a 22-2 record when scoring more than 59.5 points.
- Villanova has a 22-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.9 points.
- This year the Wildcats are shooting 45.4% from the field, 10.1% higher than the Huskies give up.
- The Huskies shoot 50.9% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Wildcats concede.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/8/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 59-52
|Al McGuire Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Georgetown
|W 67-59
|McDonough Gymnasium
|2/15/2023
|Creighton
|W 62-60
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|2/18/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|2/21/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|-
|XL Center
|2/25/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
