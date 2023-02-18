The Villanova Wildcats (23-4) will try to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the UConn Huskies (23-4) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 2:30 PM ET on FOX.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

UConn vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies put up an average of 77.9 points per game, 20.2 more points than the 57.7 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • UConn is 19-1 when allowing fewer than 72 points.
  • UConn is 23-3 when it scores more than 57.7 points.
  • The 72 points per game the Wildcats average are 12.5 more points than the Huskies give up (59.5).
  • Villanova has a 22-2 record when scoring more than 59.5 points.
  • Villanova has a 22-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.9 points.
  • This year the Wildcats are shooting 45.4% from the field, 10.1% higher than the Huskies give up.
  • The Huskies shoot 50.9% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Wildcats concede.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/8/2023 @ Marquette L 59-52 Al McGuire Center
2/11/2023 @ Georgetown W 67-59 McDonough Gymnasium
2/15/2023 Creighton W 62-60 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
2/18/2023 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
2/21/2023 St. John's (NY) - XL Center
2/25/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena

