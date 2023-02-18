Yale vs. Princeton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Princeton Tigers (18-5) and the Yale Bulldogs (11-13) matching up at John J. Lee Amphitheater in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-53 win for heavily favored Princeton according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Bulldogs enter this matchup on the heels of a 72-58 loss to Pennsylvania on Friday.
Yale vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut
Yale vs. Princeton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Princeton 70, Yale 53
Yale Schedule Analysis
- On January 7 against the Harvard Crimson, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 75) in our computer rankings, the Bulldogs registered their signature win of the season, a 71-70 victory on the road.
- Yale has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (seven).
Yale 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-46 at home over Boston University (No. 115) on December 13
- 60-58 at home over Drexel (No. 120) on December 11
- 73-65 over New Mexico State (No. 179) on November 25
- 55-46 on the road over Maine (No. 197) on November 19
- 68-61 at home over Fairfield (No. 240) on November 14
Yale Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs average 60.0 points per game (279th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per outing (229th in college basketball). They have a -143 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.9 points per game.
- Yale's offense has been less effective in Ivy League tilts this season, putting up 57.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 60.0 PPG.
- The Bulldogs average 60.9 points per game at home, compared to 58.0 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.
- Defensively, Yale has been better at home this year, giving up 64.3 points per game, compared to 67.2 away from home.
- The Bulldogs have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 58.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.8 points fewer than the 60.0 they've scored this season.
