Saturday's contest features the Princeton Tigers (18-5) and the Yale Bulldogs (11-13) matching up at John J. Lee Amphitheater in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-53 win for heavily favored Princeton according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Bulldogs enter this matchup on the heels of a 72-58 loss to Pennsylvania on Friday.

Yale vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Yale vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Princeton 70, Yale 53

Yale Schedule Analysis

On January 7 against the Harvard Crimson, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 75) in our computer rankings, the Bulldogs registered their signature win of the season, a 71-70 victory on the road.

Yale has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (seven).

Yale 2022-23 Best Wins

58-46 at home over Boston University (No. 115) on December 13

60-58 at home over Drexel (No. 120) on December 11

73-65 over New Mexico State (No. 179) on November 25

55-46 on the road over Maine (No. 197) on November 19

68-61 at home over Fairfield (No. 240) on November 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Yale Performance Insights