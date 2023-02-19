Sunday's game between the Niagara Purple Eagles (12-11) and the Fairfield Stags (13-12) at Gallagher Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Niagara taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Stags enter this game on the heels of a 73-60 loss to Canisius on Friday.

Fairfield vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Fairfield vs. Niagara Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 64, Fairfield 62

Fairfield Schedule Analysis

The Stags beat the Fordham Rams (No. 93-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 82-75 win on November 30 -- their signature win of the season.

The Purple Eagles have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (six).

Fairfield has 11 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.

Fairfield 2022-23 Best Wins

49-43 at home over Iona (No. 117) on December 19

62-52 on the road over Brown (No. 250) on November 7

90-83 on the road over Dayton (No. 251) on December 7

43-34 on the road over Marist (No. 256) on January 14

52-50 at home over Manhattan (No. 262) on January 7

Fairfield Performance Insights