Fairfield vs. Niagara Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the Niagara Purple Eagles (12-11) and the Fairfield Stags (13-12) at Gallagher Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Niagara taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Stags enter this game on the heels of a 73-60 loss to Canisius on Friday.
Fairfield vs. Niagara Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Fairfield vs. Niagara Score Prediction
- Prediction: Niagara 64, Fairfield 62
Fairfield Schedule Analysis
- The Stags beat the Fordham Rams (No. 93-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 82-75 win on November 30 -- their signature win of the season.
- The Purple Eagles have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (six).
- Fairfield has 11 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.
Fairfield 2022-23 Best Wins
- 49-43 at home over Iona (No. 117) on December 19
- 62-52 on the road over Brown (No. 250) on November 7
- 90-83 on the road over Dayton (No. 251) on December 7
- 43-34 on the road over Marist (No. 256) on January 14
- 52-50 at home over Manhattan (No. 262) on January 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Fairfield Performance Insights
- The Stags have a -6 scoring differential, putting up 60.4 points per game (271st in college basketball) and giving up 60.7 (84th in college basketball).
- Fairfield scores fewer points in conference action (56.7 per game) than overall (60.4).
- The Stags are scoring fewer points at home (58.5 per game) than away (62).
- At home Fairfield is giving up 57.5 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than it is away (63.2).
- In their past 10 games, the Stags are compiling 56 points per game, compared to their season average of 60.4.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.