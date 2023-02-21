Tuesday's game that pits the UConn Huskies (24-4) versus the St. John's Red Storm (19-7) at XL Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-55 in favor of UConn, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 21.

The Huskies are coming off of a 60-51 win against Villanova in their most recent game on Saturday.

UConn vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: SNY

UConn vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, St. John's (NY) 55

UConn Schedule Analysis

When the Huskies defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 7 in the AP's Top 25) on November 27 by a score of 86-79, it was their best win of the season so far.

The Huskies have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (12).

UConn has six wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

The Huskies have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (six).

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 17/AP Poll)) on November 14

60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 14/AP Poll)) on February 18

63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 29

78-50 over Duke (No. 9/AP Poll)) on November 25

62-60 at home over Creighton (No. 14) on February 15

UConn Performance Insights