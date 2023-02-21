UConn vs. St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 21
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's game that pits the UConn Huskies (24-4) versus the St. John's Red Storm (19-7) at XL Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-55 in favor of UConn, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 21.
The Huskies are coming off of a 60-51 win against Villanova in their most recent game on Saturday.
UConn vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
UConn vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 76, St. John's (NY) 55
UConn Schedule Analysis
- When the Huskies defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 7 in the AP's Top 25) on November 27 by a score of 86-79, it was their best win of the season so far.
- The Huskies have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (12).
- UConn has six wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.
- The Huskies have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (six).
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 17/AP Poll)) on November 14
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 14/AP Poll)) on February 18
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 29
- 78-50 over Duke (No. 9/AP Poll)) on November 25
- 62-60 at home over Creighton (No. 14) on February 15
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies outscore opponents by 18.0 points per game (scoring 77.2 points per game to rank 24th in college basketball while giving up 59.2 per outing to rank 55th in college basketball) and have a +505 scoring differential overall.
- With 74.9 points per game in Big East action, UConn is averaging 2.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (77.2 PPG).
- The Huskies score 79.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 72.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.9 points per contest.
- When playing at home, UConn is ceding 1.0 more points per game (58.5) than in away games (57.5).
- The Huskies' offense has been much less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 70.2 points a contest compared to the 77.2 they've averaged this year.
