How to Watch the UConn vs. St. John's (NY) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 21
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UConn Huskies (24-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the St. John's Red Storm (19-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at XL Center. The game airs on SNY.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
UConn vs. St. John's (NY) Scoring Comparison
- The Red Storm's 66.7 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 59.2 the Huskies allow.
- When St. John's (NY) gives up fewer than 77.2 points, it is 19-5.
- When it scores more than 59.2 points, St. John's (NY) is 19-2.
- The Huskies average 17.3 more points per game (77.2) than the Red Storm allow (59.9).
- UConn has a 24-3 record when scoring more than 59.9 points.
- UConn's record is 18-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.7 points.
- The Huskies shoot 50.6% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Red Storm allow defensively.
- The Red Storm's 43.1 shooting percentage from the field is 7.9 higher than the Huskies have conceded.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Georgetown
|W 67-59
|McDonough Gymnasium
|2/15/2023
|Creighton
|W 62-60
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|2/18/2023
|@ Villanova
|W 60-51
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|2/21/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|-
|XL Center
|2/25/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|2/27/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.