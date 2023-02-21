The UConn Huskies (24-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the St. John's Red Storm (19-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at XL Center. The game airs on SNY.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

UConn vs. St. John's (NY) Scoring Comparison

The Red Storm's 66.7 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 59.2 the Huskies allow.

When St. John's (NY) gives up fewer than 77.2 points, it is 19-5.

When it scores more than 59.2 points, St. John's (NY) is 19-2.

The Huskies average 17.3 more points per game (77.2) than the Red Storm allow (59.9).

UConn has a 24-3 record when scoring more than 59.9 points.

UConn's record is 18-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.7 points.

The Huskies shoot 50.6% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Red Storm allow defensively.

The Red Storm's 43.1 shooting percentage from the field is 7.9 higher than the Huskies have conceded.

UConn Schedule