The UConn Huskies (24-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the St. John's Red Storm (19-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at XL Center. The game airs on SNY.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

UConn vs. St. John's (NY) Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Storm's 66.7 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 59.2 the Huskies allow.
  • When St. John's (NY) gives up fewer than 77.2 points, it is 19-5.
  • When it scores more than 59.2 points, St. John's (NY) is 19-2.
  • The Huskies average 17.3 more points per game (77.2) than the Red Storm allow (59.9).
  • UConn has a 24-3 record when scoring more than 59.9 points.
  • UConn's record is 18-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.7 points.
  • The Huskies shoot 50.6% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Red Storm allow defensively.
  • The Red Storm's 43.1 shooting percentage from the field is 7.9 higher than the Huskies have conceded.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/11/2023 @ Georgetown W 67-59 McDonough Gymnasium
2/15/2023 Creighton W 62-60 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
2/18/2023 @ Villanova W 60-51 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
2/21/2023 St. John's (NY) - XL Center
2/25/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
2/27/2023 Xavier - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

