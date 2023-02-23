The Boston Celtics (42-17) square off against the Indiana Pacers (26-34) on February 23, 2023.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA League Pass

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.

Boston is 27-1 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.

The Celtics are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 24th.

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 117.1 the Pacers give up.

Boston has a 29-2 record when putting up more than 117.1 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Celtics are averaging 7.1 more points per game (121.2) than they are away from home (114.1).

Boston is allowing 111.8 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 111.6.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Celtics have fared better in home games this year, draining 16.1 threes per game with a 37.8% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.7% three-point percentage in road games.

