Cent. Conn. St. vs. Merrimack Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Merrimack Warriors (12-14) and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-18) at William H. Detrick Gymnasium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Merrimack securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Blue Devils head into this game after a 61-50 loss to Stonehill on Saturday.
Cent. Conn. St. vs. Merrimack Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Connecticut
Cent. Conn. St. vs. Merrimack Score Prediction
- Prediction: Merrimack 64, Cent. Conn. St. 62
Cent. Conn. St. Schedule Analysis
- The Blue Devils took down the No. 269-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Sacred Heart Pioneers, 79-64, on February 4, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Cent. Conn. St. has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (12).
Cent. Conn. St. 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-54 at home over Bryant (No. 343) on December 3
- 60-43 on the road over LIU (No. 347) on January 19
- 64-60 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 348) on January 8
- 76-56 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 360) on November 23
- 69-55 on the road over Hartford (No. 361) on December 18
Cent. Conn. St. Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils have been outscored by 7.2 points per game (scoring 57.5 points per game to rank 315th in college basketball while allowing 64.7 per outing to rank 188th in college basketball) and have a -181 scoring differential overall.
- Cent. Conn. St.'s offense has been more effective in NEC games this year, tallying 59.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 57.5 PPG.
- Offensively the Blue Devils have performed better at home this season, putting up 60.6 points per game, compared to 55 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively, Cent. Conn. St. has played better in home games this season, surrendering 63.9 points per game, compared to 65.4 away from home.
- The Blue Devils have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 59.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.3 points more than the 57.5 they've scored this year.
