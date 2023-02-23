Thursday's contest between the Merrimack Warriors (12-14) and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-18) at William H. Detrick Gymnasium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Merrimack securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Blue Devils head into this game after a 61-50 loss to Stonehill on Saturday.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Connecticut

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 64, Cent. Conn. St. 62

Cent. Conn. St. Schedule Analysis

The Blue Devils took down the No. 269-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Sacred Heart Pioneers, 79-64, on February 4, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Cent. Conn. St. has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (12).

Cent. Conn. St. 2022-23 Best Wins

58-54 at home over Bryant (No. 343) on December 3

60-43 on the road over LIU (No. 347) on January 19

64-60 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 348) on January 8

76-56 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 360) on November 23

69-55 on the road over Hartford (No. 361) on December 18

