Thursday's game between the Fairfield Stags (13-13) and the Marist Red Foxes (11-14) at Leo D. Mahoney Arena has a projected final score of 63-57 based on our computer prediction, with Fairfield coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on February 23.

The Stags lost their most recent outing 65-56 against Niagara on Sunday.

Fairfield vs. Marist Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut

Fairfield vs. Marist Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Fairfield 63, Marist 57

Fairfield Schedule Analysis

  • The Stags captured their signature win of the season on November 30 by securing an 82-75 victory over the Fordham Rams, the No. 99-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Fairfield 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 49-43 at home over Iona (No. 118) on December 19
  • 62-52 on the road over Brown (No. 238) on November 7
  • 90-83 on the road over Dayton (No. 251) on December 7
  • 52-50 at home over Manhattan (No. 258) on January 7
  • 43-34 on the road over Marist (No. 267) on January 14

Fairfield Performance Insights

  • The Stags score 60.3 points per game (273rd in college basketball) and allow 60.8 (83rd in college basketball) for a -15 scoring differential overall.
  • With 56.6 points per game in MAAC tilts, Fairfield is averaging 3.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (60.3 PPG).
  • In home games, the Stags are posting 3.1 fewer points per game (58.5) than they are in road games (61.6).
  • Fairfield is ceding 57.5 points per game this season at home, which is 5.8 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (63.3).
  • The Stags have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 57.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.0 points fewer than the 60.3 they've scored this season.

