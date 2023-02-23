Fairfield vs. Marist Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Fairfield Stags (13-13) and the Marist Red Foxes (11-14) at Leo D. Mahoney Arena has a projected final score of 63-57 based on our computer prediction, with Fairfield coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on February 23.
The Stags lost their most recent outing 65-56 against Niagara on Sunday.
Fairfield vs. Marist Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut
Fairfield vs. Marist Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fairfield 63, Marist 57
Fairfield Schedule Analysis
- The Stags captured their signature win of the season on November 30 by securing an 82-75 victory over the Fordham Rams, the No. 99-ranked team in our computer rankings.
Fairfield 2022-23 Best Wins
- 49-43 at home over Iona (No. 118) on December 19
- 62-52 on the road over Brown (No. 238) on November 7
- 90-83 on the road over Dayton (No. 251) on December 7
- 52-50 at home over Manhattan (No. 258) on January 7
- 43-34 on the road over Marist (No. 267) on January 14
Fairfield Performance Insights
- The Stags score 60.3 points per game (273rd in college basketball) and allow 60.8 (83rd in college basketball) for a -15 scoring differential overall.
- With 56.6 points per game in MAAC tilts, Fairfield is averaging 3.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (60.3 PPG).
- In home games, the Stags are posting 3.1 fewer points per game (58.5) than they are in road games (61.6).
- Fairfield is ceding 57.5 points per game this season at home, which is 5.8 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (63.3).
- The Stags have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 57.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.0 points fewer than the 60.3 they've scored this season.
