Thursday's game between the Fairfield Stags (13-13) and the Marist Red Foxes (11-14) at Leo D. Mahoney Arena has a projected final score of 63-57 based on our computer prediction, with Fairfield coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on February 23.

The Stags lost their most recent outing 65-56 against Niagara on Sunday.

Fairfield vs. Marist Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut

Fairfield vs. Marist Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairfield 63, Marist 57

Fairfield Schedule Analysis

The Stags captured their signature win of the season on November 30 by securing an 82-75 victory over the Fordham Rams, the No. 99-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Fairfield 2022-23 Best Wins

49-43 at home over Iona (No. 118) on December 19

62-52 on the road over Brown (No. 238) on November 7

90-83 on the road over Dayton (No. 251) on December 7

52-50 at home over Manhattan (No. 258) on January 7

43-34 on the road over Marist (No. 267) on January 14

Fairfield Performance Insights