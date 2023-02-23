Thursday's game features the Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-7) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (13-11) squaring off at People's United Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 67-56 win for heavily favored Quinnipiac according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Bobcats won their most recent outing 59-54 against Rider on Saturday.

Quinnipiac vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: People's United Center in Hamden, Connecticut

Quinnipiac vs. Niagara Score Prediction

Prediction: Quinnipiac 67, Niagara 56

Quinnipiac Schedule Analysis

On December 7, the Bobcats claimed their signature win of the season, a 75-59 victory over the Yale Bulldogs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 204) in our computer rankings.

Quinnipiac has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (18).

Quinnipiac 2022-23 Best Wins

67-64 on the road over Lehigh (No. 207) on November 27

68-63 at home over Siena (No. 221) on January 28

66-60 on the road over Fairfield (No. 248) on February 11

69-55 at home over Manhattan (No. 258) on December 19

52-38 on the road over Manhattan (No. 258) on January 26

Quinnipiac Performance Insights