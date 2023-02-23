Quinnipiac vs. Niagara Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-7) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (13-11) squaring off at People's United Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 67-56 win for heavily favored Quinnipiac according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Bobcats won their most recent outing 59-54 against Rider on Saturday.
Quinnipiac vs. Niagara Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: People's United Center in Hamden, Connecticut
Quinnipiac vs. Niagara Score Prediction
- Prediction: Quinnipiac 67, Niagara 56
Quinnipiac Schedule Analysis
- On December 7, the Bobcats claimed their signature win of the season, a 75-59 victory over the Yale Bulldogs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 204) in our computer rankings.
- Quinnipiac has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (18).
Quinnipiac 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-64 on the road over Lehigh (No. 207) on November 27
- 68-63 at home over Siena (No. 221) on January 28
- 66-60 on the road over Fairfield (No. 248) on February 11
- 69-55 at home over Manhattan (No. 258) on December 19
- 52-38 on the road over Manhattan (No. 258) on January 26
Quinnipiac Performance Insights
- The Bobcats' +207 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.4 points per game (240th in college basketball) while allowing 54.5 per outing (13th in college basketball).
- Quinnipiac's offense has been better in MAAC games this season, putting up 62.6 points per contest, compared to its season average of 62.4 PPG.
- Offensively the Bobcats have played better at home this year, putting up 65.1 points per game, compared to 60.2 per game in away games.
- Quinnipiac cedes 48.9 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 60.2 in away games.
- The Bobcats have seen an uptick in scoring recently, racking up 64.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.1 points more than the 62.4 they've scored this year.
