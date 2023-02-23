The Boston Celtics, Robert Williams III included, face off versus the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Williams, in his most recent game, had six points in a 131-125 loss to the Bucks.

With prop bets available for Williams, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.3 9.2 Rebounds 9.5 8.9 10.3 Assists -- 1.7 1.8 PRA 20.5 18.9 21.3 PR 19.5 17.2 19.5



Robert Williams III Insights vs. the Pacers

Williams has taken 5.2 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 2.3% and 3.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Williams' opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Pacers are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 117.1 points per game.

The Pacers allow 45.6 rebounds per contest, ranking 26th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are 27th in the league, giving up 26.3 per game.

Robert Williams III vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 22 6 12 2 0 1 1

