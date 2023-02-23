Thursday's game that pits the Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-12) versus the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (9-16) at Daniel Lynch '38 Gymnasium has a projected final score of 63-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Sacred Heart, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on February 23.

The Pioneers enter this matchup following a 73-66 loss to Merrimack on Saturday.

Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis (BKN) Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Daniel Lynch '38 Gymnasium in Brooklyn, New York

Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis (BKN) Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Sacred Heart 63, Saint Francis (BKN) 59

Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis

  • In their best win of the season, the Pioneers beat the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 71-62 on January 21.

Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-67 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 126) on February 16
  • 69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 248) on December 11
  • 65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 304) on February 2
  • 76-60 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 325) on January 14
  • 66-61 at home over Stonehill (No. 346) on January 28

Sacred Heart Performance Insights

  • The Pioneers are outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game, with a +78 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.8 points per game (228th in college basketball) and give up 59.7 per outing (62nd in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, Sacred Heart has put up 68.2 points per game in NEC action, and 62.8 overall.
  • In 2022-23 the Pioneers are scoring 0.9 more points per game at home (64.2) than on the road (63.3).
  • Sacred Heart is giving up fewer points at home (58.2 per game) than on the road (61.1).
  • The Pioneers are posting 67.7 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 4.9 more than their average for the season (62.8).

