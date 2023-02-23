Thursday's game that pits the Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-12) versus the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (9-16) at Daniel Lynch '38 Gymnasium has a projected final score of 63-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Sacred Heart, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on February 23.

The Pioneers enter this matchup following a 73-66 loss to Merrimack on Saturday.

Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis (BKN) Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Daniel Lynch '38 Gymnasium in Brooklyn, New York

Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis (BKN) Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacred Heart 63, Saint Francis (BKN) 59

Sacred Heart Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Pioneers beat the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 71-62 on January 21.

Sacred Heart 2022-23 Best Wins

70-67 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 126) on February 16

69-58 on the road over Fairfield (No. 248) on December 11

65-47 on the road over Wagner (No. 304) on February 2

76-60 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 325) on January 14

66-61 at home over Stonehill (No. 346) on January 28

Sacred Heart Performance Insights