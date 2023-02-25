Saturday's game at William H. Pitt Center has the Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-13) taking on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-19) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-55 win as our model heavily favors Sacred Heart.

The Blue Devils lost their most recent outing 62-60 against Merrimack on Thursday.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacred Heart 67, Cent. Conn. St. 55

Cent. Conn. St. Schedule Analysis

When the Blue Devils took down the Sacred Heart Pioneers, who are ranked No. 274 in our computer rankings, on February 4 by a score of 79-64, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

Cent. Conn. St. has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (13).

Cent. Conn. St. 2022-23 Best Wins

58-54 at home over Bryant (No. 340) on December 3

60-43 on the road over LIU (No. 347) on January 19

64-60 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 349) on January 8

76-56 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 360) on November 23

72-55 at home over Hartford (No. 361) on February 8

Cent. Conn. St. Performance Insights