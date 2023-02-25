Cent. Conn. St. vs. Sacred Heart Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at William H. Pitt Center has the Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-13) taking on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-19) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-55 win as our model heavily favors Sacred Heart.
The Blue Devils lost their most recent outing 62-60 against Merrimack on Thursday.
Cent. Conn. St. vs. Sacred Heart Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut
Cent. Conn. St. vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sacred Heart 67, Cent. Conn. St. 55
Cent. Conn. St. Schedule Analysis
- When the Blue Devils took down the Sacred Heart Pioneers, who are ranked No. 274 in our computer rankings, on February 4 by a score of 79-64, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
- Cent. Conn. St. has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (13).
Cent. Conn. St. 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-54 at home over Bryant (No. 340) on December 3
- 60-43 on the road over LIU (No. 347) on January 19
- 64-60 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 349) on January 8
- 76-56 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 360) on November 23
- 72-55 at home over Hartford (No. 361) on February 8
Cent. Conn. St. Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils are being outscored by 7.0 points per game, with a -183 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.6 points per game (314th in college basketball), and allow 64.6 per contest (185th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Cent. Conn. St. has scored 59.1 points per game in NEC play, and 57.6 overall.
- At home, the Blue Devils score 60.6 points per game. Away, they score 55.
- Cent. Conn. St. is allowing fewer points at home (63.8 per game) than away (65.4).
- The Blue Devils are averaging 59.8 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 2.2 more than their average for the season (57.6).
